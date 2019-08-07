Consultation extended on plans for new leisure and wellbeing hub

Following high levels of public interest, West Lancs Council has decided to extend the public consultation regarding proposed new state-of-the-art leisure and wellbeing hub in Skelmersdale until Friday, August 16.

The consultation, which is requesting views on the proposed contents and locations of the new hubs, has been running for a number of weeks.

The Skelmersdale Leisure and Wellbeing Hub is proposed to feature swimming pools, tenpin bowling, climbing walls, a 120 station fitness suite, dance and spinning studios, café and adventure soft play.

Replacing the Nye Bevan Pool, the hub is proposed to be on the Ingram site next to West Lancashire College and Asda. Following construction, Nye Bevan will be demolished and the site will be redeveloped as part of the wider town centre plan.

The council has been visiting local residents and key stakeholders to get their views, as well as hosting public exhibitions and holding an online and paper-based feedback survey.

Residents can have their say by going online at https://westlancshubs.co.uk/ or by obtaining paper copies of forms which are available from Nye Bevan Pool.