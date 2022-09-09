Council chiefs lead tributes by signing book of condolence for the Queen in Wigan

Books were made available at Wigan and Leigh town halls today for people to pay their respects.

Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux, chief executive Alison McKenzie-Folan and deputy mayor Coun Kevin Anderson led tributes to Queen Elizabeth II by signing the book.

Council leader Coun David Molyneux signs the book of condolence

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A formal proclamation to announce the death of Her Majesty will be held at 3.30pm on Sunday at Believe Square, in Wigan town centre.

Wigan Town Hall's reception will be open from 1pm to 4.30pm for people to add their names to the book of condolence.

The books will also be available to sign in the town halls in Wigan and Leigh on weekdays, between 9am and 5pm, and on Saturday between 9am and 2pm.

Flowers can be placed at Believe Square and Leigh Civic Square, while Wigan Town Hall and Leigh Town Hall will be lit in purple.

Chief executive Alison McKenzie-Folan pays her respects