Council confirms Blackpool Illuminations will not be switched on tonight as mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II following her death
Blackpool Council confirmed the Illuminations would not be switched on as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II who has died aged 96.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away in Balmoral on Thursday (September 8), Buckingham Palace announced.
News emerged early Thursday afternoon that doctors treating the 96 year-old monarch were concerned about the state of her health.
The Queen was surrounded by her children and grand-children when she passed away.
Following the news of her death, Blackpool Council confirmed the Illuminations would not be switched on as a mark of respect.
“Blackpool Council is deeply saddened to learn Her Majesty The Queen has passed away,” a spokesman said.
“Her Majesty stood for many of the great things about this country, casting an image of strength, humility and kindness that went out across the globe.
“As a mark of respect the Illuminations will not be switched on this evening.”
Hundreds of people gathered at Buckingham Palace following the news of Her Majesty’s death, with the High Sheriff of Lancashire paying tribute.
Martin Ainscough DL, High Sheriff of Lancashire, said: “This is a time of great national sorrow and reflection. It is the close of the second Elizabethan era.
“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth was one of the most respected of dignitaries in the world.
“She will be recognised in history as a great leader and Monarch of the British Isles and the Commonwealth.
“We were fortunate that in Lancashire we could also call her our Duke. Her Majesty has had a very special place in the hearts and lives of so many people here.
“Her passing will be even more deeply mourned locally because of her long devotion to, and interest in, the North West of England.
“As High Sheriff of Lancashire, I was appointed by Her Majesty through her role as the Duke of Lancaster, and it's been a great honour to serve her.
“We now look forward to welcoming the new King and there will shortly be a proclamation in Lancashire to mark the beginning of his reign."
At the moment the Queen died, the throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales.
He will be known as King Charles III.