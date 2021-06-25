Another Wigan ex-place of worship earmarked for the bulldozers

et another religious Wigan landmark could disappear from the skyline if new plans are given the go-ahead.

Applicant Bonner NW Holdings Ltd want to demolish the former Living Faith Free Methodist Church on Antrim Close in Winstanley.

In its place would be built two detached homes while car parking also forms part of the proposals.

The former Living Faith Church

The building ceased to be a church in 2018 with the congregation relocating elsewhere in Orrell.

In 2005, an application for four semi-detached homes on the site was successful but never materialised.

In its design and access statement on behalf of the applicant, David Crowder Architecture said: “Mr and Mrs Bonner are applying to Wigan Council to demolish an existing building that was previously used as the Living Faith Free Methodist Church, associated car parking and build two detached dwellings on the land.

“The congregation moved to another premises in the Orrell area and the current owners bought the building and land. Planning consent has been previously been granted for four semi detached homes on the site with access from Antrim Close in 2005 which has now lapsed.”

The application site is located off both Pemberton Road and Antrim Drive and has other housing around it. Eight car parking places will be provided on the site, although that is reduced from 15.

Two new fastigated trees (tall, thin evergreens) are to be planted to replace the trees being removed.

A spokesman for David Crowder Architecture, which is involved in the project, added: “The proposal responds to the site and its surroundings.

“The homes have been designed to work around existing constraints and link back to the previous land

usage.

“Materials used within the area have been used on the new property facades and roofs so the homes will be in keeping with the area.”