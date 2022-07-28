Wigan Council has won a successful bid for the cash which will help to reduce crime in Scholes and the Woodcock Drive area of Platt Bridge.

The local authority applied to the Government’s Safer Streets Fund, on behalf of the Place and Community Safety Partnership, and secured £745,518.

The money will go towards a £150,000 funding pot to support community group projects, as well as tackling fly tipping, improvements to CCTV and widening the reach of the council’s Safety of Women at Night scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scholes village

The local authority and its partners will now engage with the community to deliver the plans, including working closer with social housing estates, particularly around environmental issues.

Salford University is also a key partner in the bid.

It will help to “empower” the community and will develop community researcher roles. This will help to influence, and embed, the work in the neighbourhoods.

The investment is to make safer streets surrounding Woodcock Drive in Platt bridge and in Scholes

Coun Kevin Anderson, cabinet member for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “We are absolutely committed to tackling anti-social behaviour across our borough.

"To secure this funding is a huge step and it will enable us to bring about real and visible change for residents.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the contribution made by the Place and Community Safety Partnership and local councillors.

"We want residents to see that we are taking their concerns extremely seriously and are committed to working with them to ensure they feel safe and secure in the place they live.”

During the council’s Big Listening Festival last year, more than 1,000 people expressed their views on community safety.

The Woodcock Drive area of Platt Bridge, along with the high and low-rise blocks and surrounding areas of Scholes, were identified as priority areas.

This followed feedback focusing on community safety concerns and incidents of violent crime.