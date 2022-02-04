Bid to block child care home plan in Wigan over anti-social behaviour fears

Panacea Children’s Services has submitted a planning application to change the use of the four-bed property on St Andrew’s Drive in Springfield.

Documents sent to Wigan Council’s planning department say two children would live there and it would run “as close as possible to a standard family home”.

A planning statement signed by Jason Linnane, from Standish-based Jason Linnane and Associates Ltd, says: “The key aim is to work with the children in a therapeutic environment supporting our children with all aspects of day-day care. This allows children who cannot for a variety of reasons live within their family home, to remain in their local community with access to the local schools and services that will complement our in-house offer.

The house could be used as a children's home

“All children who come to live at the home will have a robust impact risk assessment. This considers the children’s current needs, the location of the home and how the home can support their needs.”

The report says there would be two members of staff on duty at the home, working 24-hour shifts and sleeping at night like in typical family homes. It states there is off-road parking for three vehicles, which is thought to be sufficient, and there would be no distinguishing features to mark the property out as a children’s home.

But concerns have been raised about the impact the proposal could have on people already living in the area, as well as issues with car parking.

So far nine comments have been left on the council’s planning portal website, all of which object to the scheme.

One person said: “There are parking issues as it is not possible to park three vehicles off the road at the house. The community consists of families with children and the elderly who have lived here all their lives, therefore any disturbance/possible anti-social behaviour can cause stress and anxiety.

“I do feel for any child in the care system and everyone deserves a chance, and stress the point that there are already two children’s homes within a mile radius. This is an inappropriate location and shouldn’t even be considered.”

Another said: “Although I acknowledge a need for this service I believe that St Andrew’s Drive is not the ideal location.

“The majority of properties are bungalows and the residents are predominantly elderly and in some cases in poor health. A residential home for children with emotional/behavioural problems would cause anxiety and distress to existing residents.”

The council’s planning department is currently accepting views on the application and expects to make a decision by early March.