A by-election will be held in Wigan next month following the death of a long-serving councillor.

Wigan Central councillor George Davies, who represented Labour, died on Thursday, July 31 at the age of 76.

A notice of election has now been published by Wigan Council so that someone can be selected for his vacant seat.

Nomination papers for candidates should be delivered to Wigan Town Hall by 4pm on Friday, September 5.

An election will then take place on Thursday, October 2, with polls open from 7am to 10pm.

Coun Davies had represented the Wigan Central ward since 2010.

But he had been involved with local politics for much longer, having first been elected to Wigan Council as a Liberal Democrat in 1987 and rising to become the group’s leader before losing his Aspull-Standish seat in 1995.

He was appointed an honorary alderman in 2009 in recognition of his service to the council.

Coun Davies, who lived in Standish, was married to Tina and had a son Paul. He spent most of his working life as a porter at Wigan Infirmary.

After his death, council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “George was one of life’s nice guys; a genuine guy who certainly worked hard for his constituents.

"If anyone had an issue worth raising, George would be there fighting the corner with passion. He was a strong and hard-working member of the Labour group and was very passionate about the hospital and promoting the people who worked there, not least through being a governor on the hospital board.

"You will struggle to find anyone with a bad word for him. He will be sorely missed.”