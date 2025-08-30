Calls have been made for improvements to toilets at a popular Wigan park after claims they were left in a “disgraceful state”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns were raised about the condition of lavatories at Haigh Woodland Park, which are used by visitors to the green space and its attractions.

A Facebook post from the Friends of Haigh Hall Heritage and Open Access For All Information Page highlighted issues faced by thousands of visitors attending an artisan market and other events at the park on Sunday, August 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “Unfortunately, many were met with public toilets in a disgraceful state. In the ladies’ block only three cubicles were available and just two were usable. The soap dispenser was broken, bins were overflowing, the floors were strewn with wet toilet paper, and the smell was so bad that people were gagging in the queue. Fathers were left having to ask to use the ladies’ simply to change their babies, as no proper facilities are provided elsewhere.

Toilets at Haigh Woodland Park

"We raised a formal complaint with Wigan Council the next day. The council admitted the situation was ‘unacceptable’ and promised it would be addressed.”

But they say people “reported the very same problems” just a week later on Sunday, August 24.

The group said the council told them additional WCs were planned as part of the huge regeneration project currently taking place at Haigh Hall and across the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns have been raised about the toilets at Haigh Woodland Park

The historic hall is being transformed and will have an art gallery, children’s education area, event space for weddings and parties, rooftop terrace, restaurant, bar and much more.

Improvements are also being carried out across the park, with a woodland hub and comet trail set to be among new attractions, and restoration work taking place at the Plantation Gates lodges and bothy yard.

The post continued: “Haigh Woodland Park is being promoted as a cultural destination of national significance. Until the most basic facilities are properly dealt with, that ambition cannot be realised and visitors will continue to leave with a poor impression.

"The council has claimed the toilets are cleaned twice daily, but there is absolutely no evidence of this. From the photos, videos and multiple complaints we’ve received from the public, the reality tells a very different story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are calling for: hourly checks and cleans during busy days and events; immediate fixes – working soap dispensers, toilet roll, proper cleaning; equal baby changing facilities for all parents; and a clear public timetable for permanent upgrades.”

It is understood the council is seeking internal funding to upgrade the toilet facilities across the park.

A council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the concerns raised regarding the toilet facilities at Haigh Woodland Park. These facilities are maintained by an external contractor, and we are currently in discussions to review and improve the cleaning processes.

“We will be increasing the frequency of monitoring and making adjustments to the cleaning schedule where necessary to ensure standards are upheld. Our commitment remains to provide a clean, welcoming and accessible environment for all visitors to Haigh Woodland Park.”