The three-month order for Pagefield Mill in Swinley – initially put in place in June – was extended at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

It will now remain in place until December, with trespassers potentially facing an unlimited fine and imprisonment.

A closure order which makes it a criminal offence to trespass onto Pagefield Mill in Wigan will be in place until the end of 2022.

Wigan Council has worked alongside other organisations in the the Place and Community Safety Partnership to obtain an extension to the order following repeated reports of anti-social behaviour.

Coun Kevin Anderson, the council’s portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “I am pleased to see this extension be granted and I hope that by making it a criminal offence to trespass onto the site, it will highlight the seriousness of this behaviour, as well as the dangers posed by this site, which is in a serious state of disrepair.”

The privately owned listed building was once a hive of activity as a mill and then a college building, but has fallen into a state of disrepair in recent years and become a target for vandalism and arson.

Coun Anderson added: “In the past closure orders have proven to significantly reduce the number of people trespassing on the site and the number of calls to the emergency services.

