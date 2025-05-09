Combined effort sees improvement work finally done on Wigan canal towpath

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 9th May 2025, 15:45 BST
Long-awaited improvements have been carried out on a canal towpath in Wigan.

Work has been done on the path along the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, between New Springs and Haigh Woodland Park.

It was a collaborative project by local councillors, parish councillors, Wigan Council, Canal and River Trust and the community.

While a few areas still require finishing touches, the majority of the towpath is now in excellent condition.

Local councillors and representatives of Community Payback and the Canal and River Trust walk along the improved towpath between New Springs and Haigh Woodland Park
Local councillors and representatives of Community Payback and the Canal and River Trust walk along the improved towpath between New Springs and Haigh Woodland Park

The work has significantly enhanced the accessibility and safety of the path, benefiting residents and visitors alike.

Ward councillor Ron Conway said: “This shows that all of us working together really makes a difference. We've been trying for years to get the towpath sorted, so it's great to see the finished product."

Coun Laurence Hunt added: "I use the towpath on a regular basis and see the difference it makes to our residents."

The project used funds various sources, including the council, local authority, parish and Canal and River Trust, along with contributions from the Community Payback scheme.

