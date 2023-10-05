Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rebecca Menarry has submitted plans to the West Lancashire authority seeking permission to use the outside of her home at 6 Clovelly Drive, Newburgh, near Parbold, for the business.

It would involve the erection of a 3.56m long by 3.08m wide and 2.5m outbuilding.

A general view of Clovelly Drive, Newburgh

Neighbours have been notified of the application in recent days.