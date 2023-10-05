News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Council receives application to use a village home's garden for dog grooming

A woman has asked council planners for permission to use her village home’s garden for dog grooming purposes.
By Charles Graham
Published 5th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Rebecca Menarry has submitted plans to the West Lancashire authority seeking permission to use the outside of her home at 6 Clovelly Drive, Newburgh, near Parbold, for the business.

It would involve the erection of a 3.56m long by 3.08m wide and 2.5m outbuilding.

A general view of Clovelly Drive, NewburghA general view of Clovelly Drive, Newburgh
Neighbours have been notified of the application in recent days.

The matter will be delegated to the Corporate Director of Place and Community for determination unless councillors request consideration by the planning committee before October 27.

Related topics:CouncilNewburghWest LancashireCommunityNeighbours