Council seeks new powers to tackle traffic offences on Wigan borough roads

Wigan Council is asking for feedback on the plans which will initially be used for hotspots in Wigan, Atherton, Leigh and Lowton.

The Government is allowing local authorities to apply for powers to enforce certain offences on the roads, including entry to a pedestrian zone and banned turns.

King Street, Wallgate. The ‘no left turn’ onto Wallgate from King Street in Wigan is regularly abused, with traffic using this route illegally.

To date, only the police have been able to tackle these issues, which are known as moving traffic offences.

Coun Paul Prescott said: “These additional powers give us the ability to help the police keep our roads safe by taking action against the minority of drivers who think the rules do not apply to them.

“While we are planning to apply for these powers across the whole borough, we will only be enforcing them initially in these four areas where we know there are current issues.

“Any change to where we will use these powers will be evidence-based, and will follow a consultation with the public.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The locations are Market Street in Atherton, Winwick Lane in Lowton, King Street in Wigan and Bradshawgate in Leigh.

On Market Street and Bradshawgate, there are issues with people driving cars and motorbikes during periods when they are not permitted, causing safety concerns for pedestrians.

On Winwick Lane, the southbound 7.5-tonnes weight limit is regularly ignored which sees large vehicles wrongly using the road.

Finally, the no-left turn onto Wallgate from King Street is regularly abused, with traffic using this route illegally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Prescott added: “The council has been aware of illegal driving in these locations but has been powerless to tackle it. These new measures will enable our officers to take the same action as the police, by issuing penalty charge notices.

“We are focusing on these four areas where the council has received complaints and there are known issues of people driving illegally, and causing a potential danger.”

Find out more at www.wigan.gov.uk/MovingTrafficOffences

To have your say, email [email protected] or write to Wigan Council Network Management Group, Wigan Life Centre (South Site), College Avenue, Wigan WN1 1NJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad