Applications to Wigan council’s Believe Talent Fund are currently open until the end of September – with grants of up to £500 available towards travel, accommodation, training, equipment, and competition entry fees.

A total of 90 grants have already been allocated since the fund was launched in 2015 with Keely, the reigning European Champion and 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, among those to have benefitted from it.

Keely and others get the funding in October 2018.

Coun Chris Ready, said: “The Believe Talent Fund is about giving our young people the opportunity to pursue their dreams and fulfil their potential.

“There are many young people in our borough with incredible talent who just need a little helping hand to take that important next step in their journey to the top, and we’re delighted to do our bit to support them.

“Keely Hodgkinson is the perfect example of what our young people can do if they have others who believe in them, and we’re so proud of the amazing things she’s gone on to accomplish – alongside the many fantastic achievements of our other grant recipients.

“This year alone we’ve already announced support for 10 top local talents and we’re looking forward to assisting more sports stars of the future with this latest round of funding.”

A product of the Leigh Harriers athletics club, Keely received funding in both 2017 and 2018 enabling her take part in national and international competitions.

She has gone on to win 800m silver at both the Olympics and this summer’s Commonwealth Games and took gold at the European Championships in Munich in August.

Funding is open to athletes who are deemed by their sport’s national governing body to be of national standard or have the potential to reach national standard within a year of applying.

Applicants must be a resident of Wigan borough aged between 11 and 24 – excluding early specialisation sports or athletes with disabilities, who can apply irrespective of age.