An innovative and collaborative way of raising funds has helped community-spirited groups in Wigan take centre stage in 2024.

Community organisations have been able to finish vital projects, such as building sensory gardens, and brass band members have achieved their dreams of performing at the Royal Albert Hall.

In the last 12 months, 13 crowdfunding projects run by groups in Wigan borough have raised more than £70,000 – supported by local people and match funded by Wigan Council – which will go straight back into supporting people and projects.

Successful projects include the Old Pemberton DW Band, which raised money to compete in a competition at the Royal Albert Hall, improvements to the Hamlet CIC’s café and a campaign to fund a community sensory garden at Lancashire Mining Museum.

Lancashire Mining Museum in Astley

Coun Chris Ready, the council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “Crowdfunding campaigns are a special example of people coming together for the good of their local community.

“There have been so many different projects succeeded with the help of crowdfunding and I’m incredibly proud that Wigan Council has been able to offer match funding of community donations for many of them.

“It’s a perfect example of how as a borough we are implementing our Progress with Unity plan and there really are some brilliant results.”

Crowdfunding is a way of funding a project or venture by asking a large number of people for a small amount of money each.

One of the successful projects was fund-raising to create a sensory garden at Lancashire Mining Museum.

Nicki Vivash, a volunteer at the museum in Astley, added: “The garden will be a fabulous green oasis with a seating area in which to immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and scents of the plants, we even plan some you can taste.

“Our thanks go to supporters who contributed and Wigan Council who ran training courses and agreed match funding. Volunteers will start work on the garden in the new year.”

In Wigan there are more than 1,500 groups in the voluntary, community, faith and social enterprise sector, many of whom are supported by the local authority’s specialist communities team.

To get in touch with the team or to find out more about crowdfunding, visit the council’s website.