Work to create new car parking spaces in a Wigan township have suffered a short setback.

A project to expand the car park on Quakers’ Place in Standish was to have begun this month.

But it has now been reported by residents group Standish Voice that, for an unexplained reason, it will only now commence next month.

It is these days notoriously difficult to finding a parking space in the village which has seen its population rise massively over recent years and its night time economy is attracting more visitors than possibly ever before.

Quakers' Place car park in Standish before tree removal earlier this year

The upgrade of the existing Quakers’ Place car park will see spaces increase from 18 to around 30.

At the same time it will become a short-stay car park to increase the number of vehicles which can use it throughout the day. But it will remain free of charge to park there.

Work has already taken place to clear vegetation around the sides of the car park along with the felling of some trees to maximise the space available.

The large trees that front the car park on School Lane will remain in place and more trees are being planted on open space at nearby Cranborne Close to mitigate the loss.

The car park will have a new surface and be lined out in spaces, and once completed, time restrictions will then be introduced: three hours’ maximum stay from Monday to Saturday.

