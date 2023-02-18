Penalty charge notices are issued when drivers break parking regulations, such as by parking on double yellow lines.

Figures obtained by Churchill Motor Insurance through Freedom of Information requests show 6,692 penalty charge notices were handed out by Wigan Council in the six months to June 2022 – equivalent to 37 each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Penalty charge notices are issued when drivers break parking regulations

This was a rise from 29 per day across 2021 – although seasonal variations and coronavirus lockdowns may have contributed.

Nicholas Mantel, head of Churchill Motor Insurance, said: “Motorists across Britain are regularly being caught out by increased and sometimes complicated parking restrictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would encourage drivers to always check parking signs carefully to ensure they avoid any expensive fines.

“If motorists do receive a parking fine, they have 28 days to pay it or appeal to an independent tribunal,” he added.

In total, 230 councils responded to the Freedom of Information requests and the figures show a rise in the average daily number of parking fines, from 17,500 in 2021 to 19,600 in the first half of last year.

The figures show Wigan Council brought in £3,758 in the first half of 2022 from penalty charge notices – £21 a day. This was a rise from £15 a day across 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures show £14,055 was collected by Wigan Council from parking tickets from the start of 2020 to June 2022.

The RAC Foundation said parking rules are there for a reason – but added "over-enthusiastic parking enforcement" may also play a role in the rise across the UK.

Director Steve Gooding said: “Whichever way they turn and wherever they decide to stop, on-street and off-street, drivers are faced with the threat of parking sanctions.

“Between the 20,000 tickets issued by councils daily and the 30,000 dished out by private parking companies, motorists are seemingly facing a positive flurry of fines and charges – around one every two seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Local Government Association spokesperson said: “Income raised through on-street parking charges and parking fines is spent on running parking services.