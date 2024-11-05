The 30th Earl of Crawford says he is “devastated” that creative directors Al and Al are no longer involved in the transformation of Haigh Hall.

In a letter to the artists, Anthony Lindsay wrote it was “both disheartening and utterly incomprehensible” that the pair would not continue their work at the grade II*-listed building.

Last month, it was revealed the artists had been told their contract with Wigan Council was not being renewed and they would have to leave the project to transform the hall into a nationally significant arts, culture and heritage destination.

The Earl of Crawford and his family with Al and Al on the roof of Haigh Hall in September

Now, the Earl of Crawford has shared his concerns in a letter to Al and Al – artists and film-makers Al Holmes and Al Taylor.

Haigh Hall was the family seat of the earls of Crawford and Balcarres until 1947, when it was sold to the local authority.

In the letter, he said he was “devastated” and that Al and Al’s initial vision had been “nothing short of inspiring”.

The letter said: "The research you undertook into the family's history – not only at Balcarres but across other relevant institutions – underscored just how well-suited you both were to this endeavour. I felt increasingly inclined to lend items from our family collection to enrich the project, assured that they would be handled with the utmost respect and authenticity. Regrettably, that confidence feels shaken now. Every introduction and connection we offered was a testament to our belief in your ability to deliver something truly extraordinary.

“Our disappointment is immense, and not just on your behalf. This was your vision, shaped with input from the people of Wigan; it was you who secured funding from numerous institutions, and we both felt the project was in truly capable, creative hands. To learn you're no longer involved is both disheartening and utterly incomprehensible. Your work would have brought Haigh Hall to life, honouring its past with a sensitivity few could achieve.

"I assume Wigan Council has shifted its approach for the project, yet it saddens me deeply to think it may now be compromised by a markedly different direction. I find it astonishing that the council believes they have individuals with the experience necessary to deliver a project of this calibre. We shall see, though I fear my confidence in this new course is limited."

A council spokesman declined to comment on the Earl of Crawford’s letter, but previously said: “There is no doubt that Al and Al’s artistic direction has shaped the vision for Haigh and for that we are truly grateful. That being said, Al and Al were just two members of a creative and committed project team working hard to realise our ambition for Haigh. We’re confident that as we enter this next phase, the project will really come to life.”

The Friends of Haigh Hall Heritage and Open Access For All are calling for Al and Al to be reinstated and more than 1,100 people have now signed their petition.