Festive joy on its way to Wigan retirement complex thanks to councillors' donation
Staff and residents at a Wigan retirement complex will be able to get into the Christmas spirit thanks to a cash windfall which will help to pay for celebrations.
Wigan Central councillors George Davies, Lawrence Hunt and Michael McLoughlin brought festive cheer to Alexandra House, in Whelley, by handing over a cheque for £210 from the Brighter Borough Fund.
The money will be used to pay for a Christmas party in December for the 25 residents and staff at the retirement housing scheme.
Coun Davies said: “Christmas festivities are just around the corner and we, the three ward councillors of Wigan Central, are highly delighted to have given £210 from the Brighter Borough Funding for the Christmas party at Alexandra House for the staff and residents to enjoy.
"They are a family of residents and staff who do marvellous work every year and they deserve to celebrate the Christmas festivities.”