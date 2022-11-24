News you can trust since 1853
Festive joy on its way to Wigan retirement complex thanks to councillors' donation

Staff and residents at a Wigan retirement complex will be able to get into the Christmas spirit thanks to a cash windfall which will help to pay for celebrations.

By Holly Pritchard
By Holly Pritchard

Wigan Central councillors George Davies, Lawrence Hunt and Michael McLoughlin brought festive cheer to Alexandra House, in Whelley, by handing over a cheque for £210 from the Brighter Borough Fund.

The money will be used to pay for a Christmas party in December for the 25 residents and staff at the retirement housing scheme.

Three ward councillors of Wigan Central bring a little Christmas cheer to the staff and residents of Alexandra Nursing Home at Whelley with a £250 cheque for a Christmas party.

Coun Davies said: “Christmas festivities are just around the corner and we, the three ward councillors of Wigan Central, are highly delighted to have given £210 from the Brighter Borough Funding for the Christmas party at Alexandra House for the staff and residents to enjoy.

"They are a family of residents and staff who do marvellous work every year and they deserve to celebrate the Christmas festivities.”

