First look at developer’s plan to convert vacant land into 113-home neighbourhood

Northstone, a subsidiary of Peel L&P, is looking to build 113 homes on land west of Stothert Street in Atherton.

The planning application comes after Northstone held a public consultation on its proposals earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression of how the development on Stothert Street in Atherton could look

The developer explained that they have been designed as energy-efficient homes in a variety of sizes and styles to “accommodate a range of people at different stages of life”.

The proposed neighbourhood will offer new-build homes for rent and promises to provide residents with long-term tenancies that are managed by community focused landlord Letta.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal will also exceed the Future Homes Standard on efficiency, claims Peel L&P.

The developers stated that the houses will include energy-saving features such as smart technology to save heat and water use, as well as triple-glazed windows installed to help tenants keep their energy bills down.

Northstone’s proposed scheme aims to address the housing crisis problems by providing tenants with considerately designed houses which are centrally managed by Letta, who will provide 24-hour property management services.

Letta, which is also part of Peel L&P, is a new suburban build-to-rent company focused on increasing and improving the supply of energy efficient homes in the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bernadette Barry, senior development manager, said: “The submission of our plans for the land west of Stothert Street follows a public consultation earlier this year where local residents had the opportunity to provide feedback. We are extremely thankful for all those who took the time to share their views and we are pleased to share our finalised scheme with Wigan Council and the community.

“In light of the current housing crisis Northstone, in partnership with Letta, wants to ensure local renters aren’t forgotten. Our plans will bring high-quality homes to Wigan, to ensure people who rent have the opportunity to live in modern, sustainable new-builds that are managed by a trusted and responsible landlord.

“We also recognise that new tenants are looking for more than just a house, they want to live in a neighbourhood which has an inclusive and inviting environment. That is why our plans include dedicated green space surrounding our homes for use by residents and local people, so that the whole community can benefit from this new neighbourhood.

“We are proud of our plans and look forward to the application being considered by Wigan Council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This “new neighbourhood” has been designed to embrace natural features and provide a central green corridor. According to the design and access statement, the scheme will link with footpaths through the development and into existing routes.

It goes on to say that around 10,000 sq m of green space will be opened up for the local community to enjoy, along with new hedge and tree planting throughout the site as well as retaining existing trees where possible.