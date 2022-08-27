Football tables from women's Euro 2022 donated to groups and individuals across Wigan
Football tables enjoyed by visitors to the Euro 2022 fan zones have been given to community groups and individuals across Wigan borough.
From Lioness Ella Toone’s former football club to Leigh Youth Zone and former England player Jan Mayer’s local primary school, the tables have now been donated far and wide and will be enjoyed for years to come.
Coun Chris Ready said: “Although the tournament has now finished, I’m so pleased that the table footballs, which have already been used by so many in the borough, will continue to be used.
“I know the legacy of the tournament will continue across the borough for many years – and this is one small part of that.”
The tables were used at the Euro fan zones in Leigh, as part of the tournament’s cultural programme and a project called A Place at the Table.
As well as organisations receiving the tables, Wigan Council ran a competition to win memorabilia from the tournament, which included the opportunity for residents to win two of them.
Seven-year-old Jarod Winstanley, from Leigh, was one of the competition winners.
His mum Naomi said: “Jarod really enjoyed going to all the pre-match events in Leigh and has attended two of the women’s Euro games at Leigh Sports Village with me.
“He has loved playing football on the tables all around Leigh which is why we entered the competition.
“Jarod said he was shocked when he heard we had won as we had just finished playing on one of the tables in Leigh market.
“Jarod absolutely eats, sleeps, and breathes football, so winning this is like icing on the cake for him.”
Jan Mayer, who played in the England final in 1984, received a table for her local primary school in Ashton.
She said: “To have the England v Sweden football table donated was something really special.
“It certainly brought back many great memories for me and to be able to share it with the kids will be awesome.”
Find out more about Jan and the history of women’s football at Wigan and Leigh Archives, where an exhibition will be running until September 30.