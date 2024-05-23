Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to convert what used to be a school uniform shop into a wine bar in a Wigan borough town centre have been given the green light by the local authority.

Notice of the go-ahead for the change of use of the former Impressions outlet on Golborne High Street has been posted on Wigan Council’s planning portal.

The building, owned by Darryl Latham of Golborne Leisure Ltd, is currently empty and is at the end of a row of six shops including a taxi office.

The building in Golborne town centre which will become a wine bar

It has two storeys with the upper one intended for accommodation although it has been unoccupied for some time.

The building also has a rear yard which, the plans say, will be transformed into an external drinking area and bin storage.

An officer’s report said that no external works are proposed to the existing building.

“The premises will be accessed from the front in the same way as existing,” it said. “Internally the building will be modelled to include a bar area, toilets and seating areas.”

Conditions imposed with planning consent stipulate that the wine bar will not open except during the following hours: Internal bar area Monday to Friday 8am hours to 12 midnight; Saturday 8am to 1am; Sunday and public holidays 8am to 11pm; beer garden Monday – Sunday 8am to 9pm.

The report said: “The building sits within a town centre and is surrounded by commercial uses.

“There is a residential property within the upper floors of the buildings, however, this is vacant. It is also within the ownership of the applicant and who has advised that it is not intended to be let out again as a residential property.

“There are other residential properties at upper floor level along High Street, but as the site is within the town centre, which includes a number of drinking establishments and hot food takeaways, all of which are open late into the evening, there is both existing regular vehicular and pedestrian activity within the area and already a degree of background noise during the evening from the surrounding uses.”