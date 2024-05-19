Green light: 17th century former Wigan chapel to be turned into flats
The Unitarian chapel in the centre of Hindley was originally constructed as a Presbyterian place of worship in in 1698, with an extension to the building added in the 19th century.
It was put on the market two years ago after ceasing to be a place of worship and its vital statistics and original features included a floorspace of more than 4,600ft sq, an upper gallery, stained glass windows dedicated to Hindley families, fireplaces, a dark wooden pulpit and pews.
It also features a church organ bearing a memorial to local men killed in two world wars.
Property vendors Pugh gave the two-storey chapel, which stands on a 0.2-acre site, a guide price of £68,000 and it was later snapped up by Dewsbury-based Nazia Rockley who submitted a planning application to Wigan Council to convert the building into eight apartments.
Permission was granted this month, although with a series of conditions aimed at retaining the architectural integrity and certain other features of the building during its transformation.
And a document confirming approval says that the issue of burials and human remains within the graveyard areas “will need to be considered by the appropriate authorities.”
The organ and pulpit, which clearly can’t form part of any living accommodation, are to go under the hammer at Darwen Auction House.
Work must begin on the site within three years of this month for the planning permission to remain valid.
