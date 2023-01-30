News you can trust since 1853
Have you ever considered becoming a Wigan councillor? Town halls to host events for prospective politicians

Workshops are being held in Wigan and Leigh for anyone who may be interested in standing for election to the council in May 2023, or in a future town hall poll.

By Charles Graham
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 4:03pm

Organisers say the workshops will be informal, with officers from the local authority being on hand to advise prospective politicians on the process of standing for office.

The sessions will also explain to individuals of any political persausions what to expect if they are successful and what becoming a councillor would mean to them.

Wigan Town Hall will host one of the information events
A spokesperson for Wigan Council said: “Come along and learn more about the role of a local councillor and the route to becoming a candidate.”

The first event takes place on Wednesday February 8 at 6pm, Wigan Town Hall on Library Street, Wigan.

The second will be held, again at 6pm, on Thursday February 9 at Leigh Town Hall, Market Street, Leigh.

Anyone interested is asked simply to turn up on the day.

