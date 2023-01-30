Have you ever considered becoming a Wigan councillor? Town halls to host events for prospective politicians

Organisers say the workshops will be informal, with officers from the local authority being on hand to advise prospective politicians on the process of standing for office.

The sessions will also explain to individuals of any political persausions what to expect if they are successful and what becoming a councillor would mean to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Town Hall will host one of the information events

A spokesperson for Wigan Council said: “Come along and learn more about the role of a local councillor and the route to becoming a candidate.”

The first event takes place on Wednesday February 8 at 6pm, Wigan Town Hall on Library Street, Wigan.

The second will be held, again at 6pm, on Thursday February 9 at Leigh Town Hall, Market Street, Leigh.