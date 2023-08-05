The aim of these measures is to create more space for pedestrians, and make it easier and safer for families to choose to walk, wheel and scoot for those local journeys.

Plans include four new crossings, new one-way roads to help with traffic flow, an extended School Street scheme, and pavement improvements to make them more accessible for all.

The Leigh town centre consultation runs until Sunday August 20

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for planning, environmental services and transport said: “We know from feedback from local residents and businesses that traffic and speeding are real concerns in this neighbourhood, and people living and working here feel that the local roads could be safer for families walking to school and people travelling to work.

“We took the proposals out to the local community earlier this year and asked for their views. We got a lot of really helpful feedback that has helped to shape the plans to focus on what really matters to local residents.

“This next phase of consultation brings back refined proposals, focused on School Streets, managing traffic, creating more space for people walking, and making it easier, safer and more comfortable for parents to walk their kids to school, and for people to choose to leave the car at home for those local journeys.

“I’d really encourage everyone to look at the new proposals and let us know what you think.”

Dame Sarah Storey, active travel commissioner for Greater Manchester, said:

“It's great to see the additional call to action for residents from Wigan Council. One of my first visits as active travel commissioner was to the Windermere Road School Street and so I welcome the proposed extension of the scheme.

“With road danger reduction one of the five priorities within my refreshed active travel mission, local interventions like School Streets and new crossings can make a significant contribution to reducing the likelihood of people getting hurt when crossing the road and during times of high pedestrian activity on the walk to and from school.

“The added benefit of fewer vehicles at the school gate is the improvement of air quality and being able to get active on the journey to and from school is known to improve health and educational outcomes. I would encourage people to have their say on these new proposals for Leigh.”

This consultation runs until Sunday August, 20 2023. Residents can find out more and respond to the consultation: