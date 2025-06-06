A Believe Star – the highest accolade awarded to residents of the borough – recognises Prof Sanjay Arya, a consultant cardiologist and medical director at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

It was unveiled during a ceremony at Wigan Town Hall, attended by dignitaries including Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux, chief executive Alison McKenzie-Folan and Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen.

The star was placed on Believe Square, alongside famous names already honoured including actor Ian McKellan, rugby league legend Billy Boston, John Winnard, joint managing director of Uncle Joe’s mint balls, and Olympic athlete and coach Jenny Meadows.

Dr Arya began working at Wigan’s hospitals in 2000 and led on setting up the cardiac catheter lab and starting coronary intervention at Wigan.

He became executive medical director in 2017 and he is involved in teaching and training doctors and other health professionals in the North West.

He was named a community hero by the Prime Minister for developing cardiac services in Wigan in 2016 and was awarded an OBE for services to black and minority ethnic doctors and healthcare in the North West.

1 . Prof Sanjay Arya at the unveiling of his Believe Star . Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . Prof Sanjay Arya at the unveiling of his Believe Star . Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . Prof Sanjay Arya at the unveiling of his Believe Star . Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4 . Prof Sanjay Arya at the unveiling of his Believe Star . Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales