With Monday September 19 declared a bank holiday across the UK, some council services will be closed or operating at reduced capacity.

Recycling centres across the borough will be open 8am to 10am and then 2pm to 7.45pm.

Leisure centres operated by the council’s Be Well services will not be open to the public.

Coun David Molyneux signing the book of condolence at Wigan Town Hall

Life Centre and library buildings along with both Wigan and Leigh markets will also be closed.

Bin collections are unaffected and will be collected as usual later in the week.

The books of condolence will remain at Wigan Town Hall and Leigh Town Hall each weekday between 9am and 5pm, moving to Wigan Library and Leigh Library on Saturday between 9am and 2pm.

Civic commemoration services will be taking place across the borough over the upcoming weekend and residents are encouraged to take part in the National Moment of Reflection on Sunday September 18.

Council leader David Molyneux said: “Our borough has united to pay respects to Her Majesty over recent days and acknowledge the accession to the throne of King Charles III.

“The books of condolence will remain available until next Tuesday, the day after the state of funeral.

“We will be encouraging residents to join everyone across the UK in marking the Moment of Reflection.”

The National Moment of Reflection will take place at 8pm on Sunday, September 18, the night before the State Funeral, and be marked by a one-minute silence.

A national two-minute silence will also take place on the Monday September 19 as part of the funeral proceedings.

Residents are invited to mark the minute’s silence either privately, on their doorsteps or with family, friends, and their local community.

Wigan and Leigh town halls will also continue to be lit up through the mourning period.

Borough mayor Coun Marie Morgan will be attending civic commemoration services in Wigan, Leigh and Manchester.