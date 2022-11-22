The festive season got under way with a Christmas lights switch-on and a parade through the streets of Leigh to get the town in the spirit for celebrations.

The Christmas parade – part of the borough’s Frost Fest – started at Spinning Gate shopping centre’s car park and made its way through the streets for residents to see.

It followed the Christmas lights switch-on and a stage show outside Leigh Town Hall.

The events were part of a programme of festive fun for residents organised by Wigan Council, which includes parades and light switch-on events.

Wigan’s lights switch-on will be held on Saturday, November 26, with singer Gareth Gates flicking the switch.

Also joining the line-up will Abz from boy band 5ive, CBeebies presenter Katy Ashworth, X-Factor star Sam Lavery and Hacker T Dog.

A parade will take place in Wigan town centre on Sunday, November 27.

