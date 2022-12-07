That was the reaction to a plan to transform a vacant former Wigan primary school that has gone to rack and ruin into a “fantastic” extra care home for over-55s.

The 32-bed care facility plan where Shevington Community Primary School used to be was hailed by councillors as “impressive, fantastic and amazing” at the Planning Committee meeting in Wigan Town Hall on December 6.

Coun Stephen Hellier gave his speech inspired by dancing celebrities on the BBC when he pushed to approve this plan by Wigan Council.

An artist's impression of the new extra care hub that is set to replace the old Shevington Community Primary School buildings on Miles Lane

Backing his committee colleague, Coun John Harding said: “The fact we’ve only had one objection is amazing considering how many we’ve had for other residential developments.

“Some of our private companies could take notes from the way Wigan Council has done this. This is in terms of getting more homes into their development.”

Despite the unanimous green light for affordable home development, the only objector dubbed the design as "lazy, unimaginative and uninspiring”.

The old Shevington Community Primary School buildings on Miles Lane

The old school on Miles Lane – that has been vacant since closing in 2017 – will be demolished and replaced by 28 one-bedroom apartments, two one-bedroom wheelchair user apartments and two, two bedroom apartments plus communal facilities.

The properties will be available for affordable rent to help meet demand for older persons accommodation in the area, Wigan Town Hall was told. The officers report added that this will help fill the demand for affordable housing.

Additionally, Coun Jeanette Prescott highlighted how this could increase space in care facilities across the borough and help reduce bed blocking in NHS-run hospitals.

David Proctor, assistant director for planning and regeneration, added that patients may not be going directly from hospital to this development – but it would relieve the pressure on other care units in Wigan.

“The site is a former primary school site which has been closed since 2017,” an officer report said. “Since this time, the site has fallen into disrepair, and has been the subject of anti-social behaviour, resulting in the need for on-site surveillance to ensure the property is not damaged or becomes a hazard.

“The proposal will result in the complete redevelopment of previously developed land, which is no longer in use.”

The communal area of the site will host a large lounge, a quiet seating area to Miles Lane frontage, accessible bathroom, and scooter storage, plus office and staff rest room facilities, the design and access statement claims. There will also be parking space for 15 cars including three accessible parking spots – making up 47 per cent of the occupancies.

Shevington Community Primary fell victim to a drop-off in the number of children in the area, forcing the council to close one of three schools in the area, the other two being Shevington Vale and Millbrook.