Labour also storm the Leigh South by-election

By Charles Graham
Published 5th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
As if there weren’t enough Labour Party celebrations in Wigan borough today, a council by-election result put the icing on the cake.

Former mayor, Coun John O’Brien, was forced to step down from his Leigh South seat several weeks ago, after suffering a fall which left him with mobility issues.

The search for his replacement ran parallel with the general election and so turn-out for the by-election was over 50 per cent – way above the norm for a council poll.

And it was the Labour Party candidate Barbara Caren who emerged victorious with more than double the votes of her nearest contender, Conservative Eileen Strathearn.

Barbara Caren won the Leigh South seat with a huge majority

The results were as follows:

Craig Buckley (Independent) 330

Barbara Caren (Labour) 2,389

Jason Hargreaves (Leigh South Independent) 502

Christopher Noone (Liberal-Democrat) 326

Brodie Prescott (Green) 305

Eileen Strathearn (Conservative) 989

Turn-out 50.6 per cent

