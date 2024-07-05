Labour also storm the Leigh South by-election
Former mayor, Coun John O’Brien, was forced to step down from his Leigh South seat several weeks ago, after suffering a fall which left him with mobility issues.
The search for his replacement ran parallel with the general election and so turn-out for the by-election was over 50 per cent – way above the norm for a council poll.
And it was the Labour Party candidate Barbara Caren who emerged victorious with more than double the votes of her nearest contender, Conservative Eileen Strathearn.
The results were as follows:
Craig Buckley (Independent) 330
Barbara Caren (Labour) 2,389
Jason Hargreaves (Leigh South Independent) 502
Christopher Noone (Liberal-Democrat) 326
Brodie Prescott (Green) 305
Eileen Strathearn (Conservative) 989
Turn-out 50.6 per cent
