Worthington Business Park will contain five industrial units as well as two container cafes serving food and drink on the site behind Warrington Road Sainsbury’s at Wheatlea.

The Worthington Way site sits just behind the Marus Bridge Retail Park which already contains a shopping centre and a McDonald’s as well as other big brand names. Plans have been included by developers Link Contracting RBS to secure the site out of working hours with fencing and bollards.

Artist impression of the Worthington Business Park in Wigan

The currently vacant site will include 41 car parking spaces.

The two container units will have covered outdoor seating for customers as well as a toilet, a design and access statement said. The developers believe this is an ideal location as it is surrounded by office space and is close to a “gym, a large supermarket and retail site”.

Access to the site would come off the A49, a busy main road. But the highways team do not deem the addition of this business park to have a significant impact on traffic in the area.

“The proposed development is expected to generate 10 two-way trips during the AM peak period and nine two-way trips during the PM peak period,” a traffic highway statement said.

“In terms of traffic impact on the local highway network, the proposed development is expected to generate one trip every six minutes on average during the AM and PM peak periods.”

There is currently no mention of what businesses will be using the units but the plans have been approved by Wigan Council.