New initiative to help social workers make a difference to children’s lives

Up to 50 new social work roles to support young people will be advertised over the next few weeks.

The recruitment drive will include the introduction of new senior social worker posts, with attractive salaries, and more flexible working arrangements, based on staff feedback.

Coun Jenny Bullen, cabinet member for children and families, said: “We want to hear from enthusiastic and passionate individuals who can be a part of #TeamWigan, helping children and families realise their aspirations.

Councillor Jenny Bullen

“Our ultimate vision is that we want all children in our borough to be happy, healthy and safe; to feel listened to and to have the maximum opportunities to be ambitious.

“These changes within our children’s social work services and this recruitment drive, are really important developments to help us achieve these goals.”

Alternative progression opportunities are also included in the reshaped roles, meaning that staff will get the opportunity to progress without giving up working directly with children.

Director of Children’s Services, Colette Dutton, said: “We know that many people are initially attracted to social work because they want to have a positive impact on the lives of children and young people.

“We recognised that in the past factors such as large caseloads or new responsibilities have sometimes made this harder, as social workers haven’t always been able to invest the time needed to make a meaningful difference.

“We’ve listened and now we’re investing in our workforce to help create this additional capacity.”

The culture of kindness within children’s social work services in Wigan borough has also developed; this recognises the challenges that social work can often bring and ensures that staff members are supported.

Ms Dutton added: “Children’s social workers work with some of the borough’s most vulnerable children and families so it’s especially important that we offer staff a supportive work environment to reduce the impact on their own wellbeing.

”Other benefits include managed caseloads, with reduced caseloads for newly qualified social workers, and regular individual supervision and group reflection sessions. Staff will also be entitled to up to 31 days of annual leave and benefits including reduced cost gym memberships and wide range of health and wellbeing support.”

There’s also the opportunity to find out more at the next virtual recruitment event on September 14 where anyone interested will be able to put your questions to Wigan’s social work team and learn more about the vacancies available.

To find out more about the investments and changes within children’s social work in Wigan and to view the latest vacancies, visit here.