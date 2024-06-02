Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new Mayor of Wigan chose something close to home and her heart as her first official engagement.

Coun Debbie Parkinson visited the Standish Slimming World group, where she handed out awards to members who had achieved a milestone in their weight loss journey and celebrated the winner of the group’s Man of the Year competition.

She is no stranger to the weekly group as she has lost more than 3st by following Slimming World’s Food Optimising heathy eating plan.

Mayor Coun Debbie Parkinson and Diane Charnock who runs Standish Slimming World group

Losing weight has allowed Coun Parkinson to reduce her diabetes medication and lead a healthier life.

Slimming World consultant Diane Charnock, who runs the Standish group said: “Debbie is such a valued member within group and is always helping out where she can. We all love to discuss new recipe ideas and Debbie is always keen to get involved and share her thoughts.

“We were delighted that Debbie’s first official engagement as Mayor took place at group – it was great to see her doing what she loves in a room full of support and friendship. Our group helps more than 100 people every week and we all love to cheer each other on in every way we can.”

Coun Parkinson said: “I love the Standish Saturday Slimming World Group and was happy that is was my first engagement as Mayor. Not only have I lost weight with the support of the other members but I have reduced my medication for type 2 Diabetes.”

Diane’s group runs every Saturday at 7.30am, 9am, and 10.30am, at St Wilfrid’s Parish Hall.