Next step in regeneration of Wigan estate as planning application is submitted

A planning application has been submitted by developer Keepmoat Homes to transform several sites in Worsley Mesnes.

It is the next stage in a scheme to regenerate the area, which will see new homes and retail space, as well as landscape improvements.

The first phase of the project, which involved the demolition of a number of flats on the estate, has already been completed.

Flats on Dryden Close were demolished last year

Coun Susan Gambles, Wigan Council’s cabinet member for housing and welfare, said: “We have been working closely with the residents of Worsley Mesnes for a number of years to ensure that together we can create new homes suited to local need and to also help with the regeneration of the area.

“The consultation showed that more 95 per cent were in favour of the proposals, so it is fantastic news that we are able to start the process so that these ambitions become a reality.

“This project is key to ensuring a strong future for Worsley Mesnes, which is even more important now as we collectively begin to recover from the impacts of Covid-19 on our communities.”

The project will see the development of five sites: former Hindley House council sheltered accommodation; former Wheel Pub, shopping parade, adjoining parking areas and council-owned flats off Dryden Close and Housley Close; Huxley House council flats and former site of Blake Close flats; open land on Elliot Drive between Eliot Gardens extra care scheme and Mesnes Avenue; and former Victoria Labour club and open land to the north .

Gareth Roberts, regional managing director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “We’re thrilled to be working alongside Wigan Council to contribute to Worsley Mesnes with plans for a thriving new community.

“Our aim is to deliver 169 new homes which support a range of prospective homeowners, from first-time buyers to those looking to up-or-downsize, as well as retail amenities.”

The council’s planning department aims to make a decision on the application by April 21.