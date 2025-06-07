From unveiling blue plaques and presiding over council meetings to hosting afternoon tea and appearing on Australian radio, it was certainly a busy mayoral year for Coun Debbie Parkinson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Standish with Langtree Labour councillor has handed over Wigan Council’s chain-of-office to her successor Coun Jenny Bullen, marking the end of her year as the borough’s first citizen.

She will finally have time to take a breather, after attending around 300 engagements.

Coun Parkinson said: “I loved every single minute of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Debbie Parkinson was mayor of Wigan borough 2024-25

"I’m a people person – my day job in the NHS is patient and public involvement and engagement – so going to talk to people is something I love doing, but with a purpose. In my day job I do it to get opinions and help make changes in the NHS, but as mayor it’s not about the person, it’s the role and showcasing what the council can do and offer and all the community groups in and around Wigan. It has been amazing to see the amount of community groups and volunteers we have got in Wigan.”

It was with the support of her employer – Health Innovation North West Coast – that Coun Parkinson was able to commit so much time to mayoral duties.

Her role was reduced to three days a week and she kept her council calendar up to date so the mayoral secretary knew when she was working.

In April she was given permission to host a team meeting in the mayor’s parlour at Wigan Town Hall, which was attended by her NHS colleagues from across the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson showed her support by waving off a group of veterans employed by Wigan Council as they walked 80 miles to the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day

Coun Parkinson’s calendar was filled with all kinds of engagements at locations across the borough.

She said: “I have done so many different events. I have opened Leigh Spinners Mill, which is amazing – I didn’t know there were half the things in there that there are.

"I have helped to raise money for charity too. I went to an afternoon in Hindley to raise money for breast cancer. I have set off walks in Haigh Hall. One walk was going through to Old Trafford eventually and I walked the first leg to help support them to raise money. I set off with the Be Well team and I ended up doing the walk in the chains, which wasn’t easy because they are quite heavy.

“I reopened the railway line after it was relaunched at Haigh Hall with the model trains and they let me drive one of the trains with passengers on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Debbie Parkinson, pictured with her friends and family and the mayor's cadet Sana Bansal, when she was installed as mayor in 2024

"I went to a Christmas veterans’ lunch and Billy Boston asked me to dance and that was lovely.”

She attended many “fabulous” events organised by the council, such as Proms in the Park and Wigan Light Night, and praised everyone involved in making them happen.

She recalled buying a rainbow dress to wear at Wigan Pride and dancing with an RAF sergeant during a VE Day celebration at Mesnes Park.

Coun Parkinson unveiled a blue plaque at Wrightington Hospital for pioneering surgeon Prof Sir John Charnley and discovered a museum there about his work. She now hopes to have exhibits put on display at Haigh Woodland Park, near Wigan Infirmary, so more people will see them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson and Greater Manchester Deputy Lieutenant Melanie Bryan welcome guests to the annual veterans recognition Christmas party at Wigan Town Hall

Another highlight of her year was appearing on Radio Brisbane as a special guest, after being invited by a former Standish resident who now works there. They were debating the five best things about visiting Wigan and Coun Parkinson pointed out they had forgotten Uncle Joe’s mint balls.

While she met people from all walks of life, there was one group that she was particularly keen to work with.

"One of the things I have absolutely loved is working with the veterans and armed forces and British legion,” she said.

“My dad, who I lost during my deputy mayoral year, was a paratrooper and my sister was a corporal in the RAF for almost 27 years and she served during the Falklands conflict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think, because of that connection, I have really enjoyed and got a really good relationship with them and I think I will continue that with them.”

During her mayoral year she raised a “tremendous” £32,000, which will be donated to Wigan and Leigh Hospice, where she is a bereavement support volunteer, and Ince-based Talk First, a small mediation charity helping people dealing with issues such as divorce and family conflict.

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson with her fifth grandchild, Lily Rose Parkinson

Coun Parkinson said: “I am absolutely delighted. I did some things that we hadn’t done before, including offering afternoon tea with the mayor in the mayor’s parlour. It sold out within an hour or two so I put on a second one.”

She also hosted a prayer breakfast at The Brick Community Stadium, a canal barge trip and a ball at Kilhey Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her mayoral year has shown Coun Parkinson all the wonderful things that Wigan has to offer.

She said: “I think we all live in a bubble. I live in Standish and go shopping here and might go to Wigan, but I rarely go further afield.

"Going to see what’s available in Leigh and Ashton and Golborne and Hindley has given me an insight to what’s going on in all these fabulous places. I won’t live in a bubble anymore.”

Coun Parkinson plans to continue going to other parts of the borough, while she will also spend more time with friends and family now she is no longer mayor, including her youngest grandchild, who was born in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I have had a fantastic year. I got to go to Buckingham Palace to the garden party and saw the King and Queen and quite a few other members of the royal family. All these experiences are things I will never get to do again. It has been a privilege and honour to represent Wigan.”