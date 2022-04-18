Premier Builders of Stockport is seeking permission from West Lancashire Borough Council to create the development on land behind 126 to 160 Ormskirk Road in Up Holland.

A number of objections have been lodged by neighbouring residents, particularly in relation to concerns that the estate could lead to flooding problems or trigger mining subsidence.

An artist's impression of how the homes would look on land off Ormskirk Road, Up Holland

Further issues over vehicle access and parking have also been voiced.

But a spokesperson for Premier Builders said: “The application is driven by the need for both market and affordable housing within Up Holland to meet future housing needs within the borough of West Lancashire, to support economic growth and diversify the housing stock.”

The site is not located within a conservation area and does not contain any listed buildings.