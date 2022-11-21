On the junction of Caroline Street and Wallgate, the 65ft pole would be visible along Wallgate and out of Wigan town centre conservation area, according to a report.

The mast would go beyond the roofline of the surrounding area, not in keeping with the character of the area – which is why council officers recommended refusal.

The mast would have been positioned on the junction of Caroline Street and Wallgate

Applicant CK Hutchinson Networks said in a planning statement said: “5G service provision will bring faster, more responsive and reliable connections than ever before.

“More than any previous generation of mobile networks, it has the potential to improve the way people live, work and travel, and to deliver significant benefits to the economy and industry through the ability to connect more devices to the internet at the same time, the ‘Internet of Things’. This will enable communities to manage traffic flow and control energy usage, monitor patient health remotely, and increase productivity for business and farmers, all through the real-time management of data.”

Wigan Council officers believe there is a need for 5G coverage but would prefer a more “acceptable location”.

CK Hutchinson Networks highlighted other locations they deemed unsuitable, but this did “not outweigh the significant adverse impacts of the proposed siting and design", according to the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad