Plans to reduce violence against women in Wigan revealed as council secures £273k

Wigan Council has been awarded more than £273,000 by the Home Office to support a wide range of interventions.

These will include work with schools and colleges to change the attitudes of men and boys and training for staff in licensed premises.

Coun Kevin Anderson, the council’s portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “Given the recent tragic events relating to the safety of women and girls, it is more important than ever that we do everything in our power to protect them from violence and keep them safe.

Coun Kevin Anderson

“It is brilliant news that we will receive £273,969 from the Home Office. This funding will help us to bring about real change that will make women and girls feel safer on the streets of our borough.

“The work will be led by our place and community safety partnership and the funding will go towards local projects aimed at increasing safety in public spaces for everyone, but with a particular focus on tackling violence against women and girls.

“We want to ensure that Wigan borough is a safe place to live and work for us all.”

The Government launched the £5m Safety of Women at Night Fund in July to improve the safety of women in public spaces at night, building on the efforts already made through its Safer Streets Fund such as more streetlights, CCTV and educational programmes.

A significant part of the council’s bid centres around empowering women and changing the attitudes of men and boys.

This will include working with schools and colleges across the borough, as well as the council’s domestic abuse service provider, targeted youth support service and WigLe group, to address attitudes about the treatment of women in public.

There will also be work with licensed premises to train staff and raise awareness of the refreshed Ask for Angela campaign.

The council is also exploring the possible introduction of highly visible safety marshals in the town centres at night.

Funding worth £500,000 was previously given to the council to improve community safety and tackle anti-social behaviour in Leigh, which saw the installation of 70 solar-powered LED street lights and more CCTV cameras, as well as waste amnesty days and crackdowns on fly-tipping.

Coun Anderson added: “Our previous bid for funding from the Safer Streets Fund was a huge success in tackling anti-social behaviour in west Leigh. This time around we are taking a more focused approach on one particular group who have been impacted across the borough.

“I am confident that our plans for this latest round of funding will be every bit as successful in creating a safer and more secure environment for residents.”