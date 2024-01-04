Plans to replace fire-damaged Wigan council house blocks take another step forward

Plans to demolish two blocks of council housing flats in Wigan and replace them with newer stock are moving forward.

Logwood Place in Worsley Hall has been ravaged by fire damage and plans have been submitted to level the current site to make way for an incoming development of 74 flats over two blocks.

This would be a net gain of 20 social housing units as the current site only contains 54 flats – many of which are currently vacant.

CGI of how the new apartment block at Logwood Place in Wigan could look

A planning report explained that demolition is sought at this time to get the work going to ensure early delivery of the redevelopment scheme.

The new scheme proposed for the land between Scot Lane and Robin Park Road would contain 67 one-bedroom flats, five two-bedroom flats and two wheelchair accessible flats with one bedroom.

Currently the plans to demolish or redevelop the Logwood Place site have not officially been approved by the planning department at the council.

However, after the most recent cabinet meeting in the town hall, agreement to appoint a contractor for the works has been reached.

Another view of the planned apartment block

If approved, demolition is expected to take place between February and June. The redevelopment plan would see the two blocks recreated with one standing three storeys tall and the other being four storeys in height.

A total of 45 parking spaces have been proposed as well as electric charging points.

Planning documents said: “The proposal is for the delivery of a good quality, residential development of one and two-bedroom affordable rent apartments to replace unsuitable and life-expired existing accommodation on the site and meet identified local needs.

“The new proposals will provide new purpose-built flats, to modern space standards.”