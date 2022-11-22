The first four blocks – Crompton, Brook, Derby and Mannion – have each had one of their lifts replaced, completing the first phase of the project, which began in March.

Coun Susan Gambles, cabinet portfolio member for housing, said: “This is a huge investment that should make a really big difference to the lives of our residents living in these high-rise blocks.

“Each building has two lifts, and the old lifts only stopped on either odd or even floors. These are all being replaced with new lifts that will all stop on every floor, making life easier for the people that live there.

“This investment in lifts will make a real difference, and it’s been great to hear one tenant describe the new lifts as beltin’.”

Works have now begun on in the remaining high-rise blocks, Woodcock, Boyswell and Douglas, as part of a rolling programme of lift replacements and the project is expected to be completed by July.

The team are also holding coffee mornings in Sunshine House, to listen to questions and concerns.

Coun Gambles added: “It’s important that we hear the views and ideas from residents living in the high-rises.

“The team have been having coffee mornings in Sunshine House, to answer people’s questions and hear concerns, and to find ways to minimise any disruption.

“In response to requests we have included additional scooter stores and other support is being put into place.