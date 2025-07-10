Providing more affordable housing in Wigan

A new housing development has launched in Wigan, providing much needed affordable homes for local people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents have now moved into the scheme on Pembroke Road in Wigan, which was developed by Westshield Ltd on behalf of local housing provider Jigsaw Homes Group.

Jigsaw Homes worked closely with Wigan Council and Homes England to deliver the 15 homes, with five two and three-bedroom homes available for Affordable Rent and 10 one-bedroom cottage apartments, including two adapted units, available as temporary supported move-on homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These supported homes will be managed by Jigsaw Support as part of the Springboard Partnership which is made up of several housing and support providers, including Riverside Housing & Support, and Your Housing Group, who share skills and knowledge to provide quality temporary accommodation alongside individually tailored support packages.

From left to right: Mike English, Commercial Director of Westshield Ltd, Brian Moran, Chief Executive at Jigsaw Homes Group, resident Kai, Cllr Susan Gambles, Donna Kelly, Group Director of Neighbourhoods and Support at Jigsaw Homes Group.

Councillor Susan Gambles, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Welfare at Wigan Council, visited the development alongside Brian Moran, Chief Executive at Jigsaw Homes Group and senior team members, as well as directors of Westshield.

Councillor Gambles said: “This is an extremely attractive development and I’m proud that we are providing more of this type of supported accommodation in the borough. It’s a very thoughtful design and each of the homes are welcoming, light and airy providing a great environment which will really help the residents have a new start and be successful.”

Brian Moran said, “We are very pleased to have worked with Wigan council, Homes England and Westshield to provide these much-needed homes in Wigan. We are deeply committed to the borough and have a strong history of delivering a variety of supported and sustainable homes that meet local needs while also helping our residents to thrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The supported homes are fully furnished and benefit from a fitted kitchen. The wider scheme has car parking with EV chargers, and solar panels.

Residents started to move into the development in June, with all homes occupied or allocated to a new occupier.

Kai, a resident who recently moved into an apartment at the scheme through the Springboard partnership, said, “I’m very proud to live in my new flat and moving in feels like a big achievement. I’ve been here for one month now and i feel like a grown-up. It’s the best place for me to begin a new chapter.”

This is one of several new housing developments that Jigsaw Homes has delivered in the area, including Bryn Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield.