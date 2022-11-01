Public given another chance to have their say on controversial 1,100 Wigan borough home development

Developer Peel L&P has launched a public consultation today on the first phase of its proposals for its “healthy living and sustainable community” on the Wigan and Salford border and its wider masterplan for the area.

The first phase plans include over 228 homes aimed at first time buyers, families, downsizers, and older people with later living needs. A quarter of homes will also be available for affordable housing and the construction process will create over 200 jobs, it has been claimed.

Artist impression of the travel hub at proposed Mosley Common 1,100 home development in Wigan.

The neighbourhood would be centred around woodlands, moss land and a new transport hub in partnership with Transport for Greater Manchester to improve connectivity and active travel with easy access to the Leigh Guided Busway with commuter routes to Manchester and beyond.

A key aspect of the proposal included a travel hub which would be developed in partnership with Transport for Greater Manchester to give residents easy access to the Leigh guided busway. Wigan Council gave its second stamp of approval to the wider 1,100-home Mosley Common masterplan in September and now Peel L&P would like to ask for residents’ views to help shape the first stages of a new community at the same time as inviting further feedback on the wider masterplan before submitting a planning application later this year.

The highway network around the proposed site is a major problem at peak times – leaving long lines of snaking queues looking to access the East Lancs Road. This is causing people to be late for work, school and appointments and Peel has identified as many as five problem junctions to which they will propose an improvement package for.

This will come as part of the consultation that will also address concerns around school provision.

Artist impression of the proposed Mosley Common development

Annabel Baker, Peel L&P’s associate director of development planning, said: “This public consultation follows feedback sessions we ran earlier this year with the community to develop the masterplan for the area and we’re looking forward to working with local people again to develop the next stage of these exciting plans before submitting a planning application later this year.

"Our ambition is to create a community with quality housing, accessible transport and better community facilities surrounded by extensive parkland for local people to enjoy.

“Working with Northstone, the first phase will include well designed homes with a low-cost of living and environmental improvements at their heart.”

Peel L&P’s home-builder Northstone will design the homes and new community with an emphasis on biodiversity improvements and energy-saving features to help residents with their fuel bills. The site at Mosley Common has been identified for residential development as part of Greater Manchester’s Places for Everyone plan which has been submitted to the Secretary of State.

Find out more about the proposals and have your say at www.mosleycommonconsultation.co.uk. Or, call the dedicated community information line (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5.30pm) on 0161 711 0293.

Webinars will also be held on Monday, November 7 from 1pm until 2pm and Thursday, November 10 from 6pm to 7pm. A physical exhibition will also be held on Wednesday, November 16 from 3pm to 8pm at St John’s Church, Mosley Common.