Public to be consulted on alternative plans for a golf course near Wigan

A council is to consult the public over the future of a failing local golf club which it wants to transform into facilities that would benefit everyone.

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 15:47 GMT

West Lancs Council says it has a new vision for Beacon Country Park Golf Club at Up Holland whose operations were paused last year amid a row over its condition due to a landfill site being established next to it and a large drop-off in membership.

Golfers launched a petition to save the course last month.

But the local authority is pushing for the land to be put to alternative uses, after a full council vote at the end of last year.

A general view of Beacon Park Golf Course, Up Holland in 2020, which hit the news because the state parts of it because Serco had established a landfill site next to the first hole
The council decision has set in motion plans for a “transformational and ambitious masterplan” for the park that will be developed following public consultation, due to begin in early May.

The plan will strive to transform Beacon Country Park into a “beacon for leisure, wellbeing, heritage, culture and the environment, becoming an exciting visitor destination for future generations. It will also support the local economy, providing employment and training opportunities for years to come.”

A spokesperson said that among the aims are to increase the physical accessibility of the park; develop a supported and expanded volunteer network; boost education provision; support the local economy through job creation; create a unique best-practice model of wellbeing provision; and create new commercial opportunities with a business plan to support the future management and maintenance of the park.

Coun Carl Coughlan, portfolio holder for leisure, said: "'Our goal is to create a sustainable, high-quality green asset for the whole community that not only enhances everyone's wellbeing, but boosts our local economy and provides employment, volunteering and education opportunities while having a sustainable business plan that ensures its future.

"It is first and foremost a resource that belongs to the community and that’s why it's so important to us that we work with residents, community groups and partners to realise the council's ambitions and create an offer that caters to a diverse section of our communities.

"To aid us in achieving this, we will be undertaking a series of face-to-face and online consultations. More details will be released in the coming weeks."

Wigan