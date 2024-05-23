Refused: councillors block plans to build homes in canal conservation area

By Nick Jackson
Published 23rd May 2024, 04:55 BST
Plans to build five homes on a piece of land near to where leisure narrowboats are moored on Wigan’s Bridgewater Canal Conservation have been refused by local authority planners.

The Joseph Unsworth Trust wanted to build two-storey, two-bed houses and three-bedroom three-storey houses on a fifth of an acre of land adjacent to Platt Croft in Leigh.

Notice of the refusal has been posted on Wigan Council’s planning portal.

A total of seven objections to the scheme were submitted by residents living nearby.

Aerial view of the Bridgewater Canal Conservation AreaAerial view of the Bridgewater Canal Conservation Area
Aerial view of the Bridgewater Canal Conservation Area
The site would’ve been accessed through Hooten Lane to the south via an unadopted concrete section of road beyond the adopted part at the end of Hooten Lane.

Objectors cited the loss of mature trees and green space and the impact on wildlife or habitat as well as a potential flood risk.

The residents also feared additional traffic, parking issues and insufficient access to the site.

The wooded site which will now be preservedThe wooded site which will now be preserved
The wooded site which will now be preserved

Concerns were further voiced regarding overlooking, overshadowing and the loss or privacy for nearby properties.

Wigan Council’s decision notice reads: “The proposed development is of an inappropriate design and layout and does not preserve or enhance the character or appearance of the conservation area.”

It said the proposal was contrary to the policies of the Wigan Local Plan Core Strategy, the Places for Everyone (PfE) plan and the National Planning Policy Framework.

“The proposals fails to adequately mtigate the loss of trees at the site, having regard to PfE,” it said. “They also fail to provide an acceptable net gain in biodiversity.”

