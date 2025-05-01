Residents' fury over Wigan Council green light for homes access road
Wigan Council has now confirmed that the land at the bottom of Crab Tree Lane in Atherton is part of an adopted highway and can be developed even though a resident owns it.
Bloor Homes were given planning permission to build the new estate on the field – a former mine working site – in August last year, but the precise details of how the access road would go through Crab Tree Lane were not nailed down at that point.
Householders who formed the Friends of Crab Tree Lane group were hoping that the fact that one of them owned the contentious plot of land would prevent the development from going ahead, but this is now not the case.
Sam Evans, 55, said that they objected to the housing scheme on the grounds that it would turn the “already heavily congested Crab Tree Lane”, between Atherton High School and Parklee Primary School, into even more of a traffic bottleneck.
“For this to be the only access point for those new houses is crazy,” she said. “It feels like the local planning authority is quite happy to throw Atherton under the bus.
“The Wigan Council logo indicates that there’s a ‘green heart’ at the centre of the town, but there certainly won’t be one when they’ve finished this.”
Contractors turned up at Crab Tree Lane to clear shrubbery two weeks ago, but left the bushes on the parcel of land owned by the resident intact after the local authority told Bloor that a “legal agreement was not yet in place” for them to carry out more work.
However, the council has now finally confirmed that the land IS an adopted highway so the access road can be built.
But a spokesperson further explained: “As a highway authority, the council can grant permission for works to be undertaken on the adopted highway.
“Bloor do not have permission to do works to the adopted highway until an agreement is completed. Work on the access roads on the development site are subject to separate agreements, which are also not in place yet.”
A spokesperson for Bloor Homes said: “We are aware that part of the adopted highway forms part of the freehold title to a property on Crab Tree Lane, but this does not remove rights which exist over that land by virtue of it being adopted highway.
“Wigan Council has also confirmed and reconfirmed that the road is adopted, including the verge [the land in question] to the boundary of our new development site.”
The Bloor development is part of a larger development of 830 homes on land east of Leigh Road and sout-west of Bee Fold Lane and west of Millers Lane in Atherton, with each section having its own access road.
