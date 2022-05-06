People living in Aspull, New Springs and Whelley have been discovering small silver canisters of nitrous oxide – also known as laughing gas – along with larger 580g containers.
Speaking on behalf of ward councillors, Coun Ron Conway, chairman of Wigan Council’s health and social care scrutiny committee, said: “The effects this gas can have on health is absolutely devastating. Parents and young people need to be aware of the dangers of this gas when inhaled. It can cause burns to your throat, cause you to stop breathing and unfortunately in some cases can be fatal.
"It has been reported that some young people are using it through a balloon or in some cases inhaling it directly from the canister, which is extremely dangerous. When gas is used alongside other substances, such as alcohol or other drugs, there is a much greater risk.”