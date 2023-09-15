Thousands of people back council’s calls for re-think over Wigan asylum seeker hotel scheme

Watch more videos on Shots!

More than 3,500 people have signed a petition calling for the Home Office to have a re-think. Wigan Council has publicly named the hotel as Kilhey Court in Standish.

Town hall leader David Molyneux previously said there were “significant concerns” about the hotel being used to house refugees.

“Our stance regarding hotels being used for these purposes has been voiced consistently over a number of years,” he said in a statement.

Gareth Fairhurst with his petition stood outside Number 10 Downing Street, London

“We have highlighted in this most recent letter numerous reasons why this particular hotel is not suitable, due to its location and limited local amenities, along with several other factors, including the added strain placed on limited public services.

“The proximity to another borough hotel which is currently in use as a contingency accommodation for asylum seekers, and has been for a number of years, is another factor.

“We have made strong representations to Home Office officials and their contractor Serco previously, and we have urged them to reconsider this latest decision as a matter of urgency.”

The Britannia Hotel, also in Standish, has been used to house asylum seekers for several years.

Prostest have been held over the issue. Former councillor Gareth Fairhurst handed in the petition at Downing Street this week.

“The council didn’t say they were opposed to having the economic migrants, they said they would support them, but just not in the hotel,” he said.

Coun Dane Anderton, cabinet member for police, crime and civil contingencies, recently said the town hall was challenging the decision through the ‘appropriate channels’.

Coun Molyneux added in his earlier statement: “Wigan borough remains committed to supporting those in need who are seeking a safe haven and we have a responsibility to ensure this is done as responsibly and safely as possible.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The number of people arriving in the UK who require accommodation has reached record levels and has put our asylum system under incredible strain.

“We have been clear that the use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable – there are currently more than 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £6m a day