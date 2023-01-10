Greater Manchester Police confirmed a man in his 30s had been arrested in connection with the events of December 4, 2022 which led to Est 1899 having its premises licence suspended for a month.

A spokeswoman for GMP said: “A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, he’s been released pending further investigations. I believe someone was hit by a car.

“Injuries were serious but not life-threatening.”

Est 1899 in Leigh

The popular nightclub on Railway Road will not be allowed to serve alcohol or provide night time entertainment for a month. The club, sometimes referred to as its former names Pulp or the White Horse, were handed this decision at the licensing sub-committee meeting in Wigan Town Hall on January 4.

The licence-holder for the club attended the meeting to answer questions and submit their representations. Members of the press and public were excluded from the meeting due to the ongoing police investigation.

It follows a request from Greater Manchester Police that it would be held in private. They attended the meeting to give a statement to the committee.

In addition to the one month suspension on the licence the Designated Premises Supervisor, who was not named, was removed from the licence. Est having its licence temporarily suspended means that Café Stella and Gallery Nightclub are the only late-night venues left for revellers locally.

Est closed on December 9 following the incident, meaning it was shut over the Christmas period and will remain so until at least February. They have been approached for comment by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

On December 9, 2022 following the incident, Est released a statement on their Facebook page. It read: “Unfortunately due to the seriousness of events that happened last weekend, we have had to close our doors as a temporary measure until at least the 4th Jan 2023.

“This is out of our control. We are currently assisting an ongoing investigation.

