The warehouse will be built at Glass House Business Park at Hawkley Hall by Derwent Group on behalf of the Albert Gubay Charitable Foundation.

The late philanthropist Albert Gubay was the founder of the Kwik Save retail chain.

How the new warehouse at Glass House Business Park will look

His charitable foundation was launched in 2016 when he bequeathed the property empire he had built up over his lifetimes so that its income could be used for charitable purposes.

There will be 100,000ft sq of space with 17,000ft sq of multi-let trade counter units.

A spokesperson for Derwent said: “This significant project marks a strategic move to reposition the entire estate as part of a major redevelopment initiatve.

“The aim is not only to introduce a state-of-the art warehouse, but also to enhance the overall appeal of the park by creating improved amenities, which are earmarked for future phases.”

Glass House Business Park is near to junction 25 of the M6 and, according to Derwent Group, aims to capitalise on Wigan’s “exceptional employment resources and boasts a skilled workforce that surpasses the UK average, making it a pivotal area for development.”

Derwent Group’s senior asset manager Andrew McCormack, said: “This is a highly deliverable scheme and we are actively seeking pre-let enquiries with a view to having the stand-alone building ready for a new occupier within 12 months.

“With an acute lack of supply in the market, this Grade A accommodation in Wigan addresses a critical need in the region, enhancing the economic landscape of Wigan and providing businesses with top-tier facilities.”