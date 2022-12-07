It was launched at an event at the DW Stadium hosted by trustee and former Olympian Jenny Meadows.

The strategy will allow the trust to further tackle the inequalities in local communities that have been worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic and the current cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust helps over 11,000 people a year with an average of 27 contact hours per person, while also attracting £1.6m of investment into Wigan and the surrounding areas.

In November, Wigan Athletic Community Trust was named Northwest Football Award’s Community Club of the Year for 2022, recognising its impact and support in communities over the last 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event featured guest speakers, Latics CEO Mal Brannigan, and MP Lisa Nandy as well as a question and answer session with participants and staff members.

Also at the event was participant Evan Sephton. Evan has dyspraxia but is enrolled on the Community Trust’s Football and Education Programme, while also playing for Latics’ Every Player Counts Football Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Athletic's Believe in Communities stratergy launch event.

His dad Darren said : “Evan sits here today as a young person with a disability who is fulfilling his dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being involved with Wigan Athletic Community Trust has been life changing for him. The things he has done since, he would never have been able to do them without the involvement of the Community Trust. It would never have been possible for him.”

Evan said: “It’s a dream come true. It feels amazing to represent the club I support; I feel part of the team playing competitive games, having to work together to all try our best, it’s great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about the #BELIEVE in Communities strategy, please contact Wigan Athletic Community Trust by emailing: [email protected].

Former athletics medallist Jenny Meadows

Advertisement Hide Ad