Wigan borough councillors buy bicycle lights and torches to brighten dark winter nights

Two councillors are helping to bring light to the borough during the dark winter months.

By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Atherleigh representatives John Harding and Debbie Wailes organised a bicycle event at Atherton Academy last month, where pupils could get lights and have maintenance carried out.

Coun Harding said: “After that, we noticed lots of people riding in the dark with no lights.

Councillors Debbie Wailes and John Harding gave 50 sets of bicycle lights to the police
"We have got some of our Brighter Borough funding and secured 200 sets of front and back LED bike lights, which don’t need any tools to fit.

"We have given 50 sets to police officers and PCSOs in Atherton and Leigh, so they can carry them and give them out to any children they stop who don’t have lights on their bikes.”

The pair also bought 100 small torches, which will be given to elderly residents for use in a power cut or if they need a light to find something in the dark.